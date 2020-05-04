Sec 144 extended in Noida till May 17, relaxations subject to restrictions

Delivery boys carry essentials during a nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in Noida, India, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

The district administration has extended Section 144 of the CrPC till May 17 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, with relaxations in the lockdown subject to certain restrictions.

The police shared some information on the relaxations through tweets.

A notification was issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi, stating that “the Home Ministry has issued detailed guidelines to prevent spread of coronavirus. Under this, now traffic will be banned from 7 pm to 7 am every day. During this time, no person will come out of the house. If anyone comes out of the house during this period, action will be taken against him. Apart from this, people over the age of 65 and children under 10 have been ordered to stay at home.”

He said that Gautam Buddh Nagar has been included in the ‘Red Zone’ by the Home Ministry. Hence, all political, cultural, religious, sports events, rallies, processions and all such programmes have been banned.

Not more than 50 persons will be allowed to attend any social programme and more than 20 persons at funerals.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. tweeted: “All shops are allowed to open inside gated residential societies and housing complexes.”

All shops selling essential goods are also allowed to open in markets and market complexes. Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent staff. The rest of the work can be done from home as per the guidelines.

The DM said that according to the state and Ministry guidelines for non-contaminated zones, certain activities will be allowed to be conducted.

Construction work would be allowed in non-containment zones with permission of the authorities.

A web portal would be set up to accord online permission to industries in non-containment zones.