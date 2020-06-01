Section 144 extended till June 30 in GB Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday said that the movement of individuals in the city will be strictly prohibited between 9pm and 5am, with effect from June 1 to June 30, when the first phase of Unlock is scheduled to end.

The orders, issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibits any social, religious and political gatherings, besides any rally or exhibition in the district limits. The order restricts movements, except for essential activities, in the containment zones with immediate effect. “Due to exigencies and as a large number of people are likely to be affected by it, the order is passed ex-parte and any aggrieved person may approach the competent authority for modification of the same,” states the order signed by additional commissioner of police, Ashutosh Dwivedi.

The order further said that till further notice, all the educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching centres will remain closed. “Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, recreation parks, theatres, bars, assembly halls and auditoriums will remain closed till further orders. No audience will be permitted to go inside sports complexes and stadiums. Visiting hours for the parks have been fixed for 5am to 8am and 5pm to 8pm,” the order said.

As per this order, markets are not allowed to open before 9am and after 9pm. “It is mandatory to wear face cover and gloves for shopkeepers. And, if customers are found not wearing a mask, the shopkeepers can turn them away. All hairdressers or beauty salon attendants need to shield his or her face,” the order read.

The order also restricted taxis, autos and e-rickshaws, from taking on passengers without face covers. “It is mandatory for the driver and pillion riders of two wheelers to wear helmets. Spitting at public places is also restricted. Persons above the age of 65, children below the age of 10 and pregnant women are still not allowed to venture out of their homes, unless there is an emergency,” read the order.

Violation of the orders will be a punishable offence under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and violators can be punished with impris­onment for a term which may extend to one month or fined or both.