Sections
Home / Noida / Security guard found dead outside Noida hospital; FIR lodged

Security guard found dead outside Noida hospital; FIR lodged

The body was found on Monday and the deceased identified as 35-year-old Devanand Bhagat, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar, officials said.

Updated: May 13, 2020 07:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Noida

An FIR has been lodged at sector 24 police station against the private hospital in sector 33 for “negligence” and its role was being investigated, a police spokesperson said.

A private security guard was found dead outside a hospital here, prompting the police to lodged a complaint of “negligence” against the medical facility on Tuesday, officials said.

The body was found on Monday and the deceased identified as 35-year-old Devanand Bhagat, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar, they said.

An FIR has been lodged at sector 24 police station against the private hospital in sector 33 for “negligence” and its role was being investigated, a police spokesperson said.

In another incident, a 23-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Sarfabad village in sector 73 on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.



“According to her family, the woman was worried over the ill-health of her husband and that pushed her to taking the extreme step,” the police said.

Also, a cyclist was mowed down allegedly by a speeding truck near the Spice Mall in the city around 4 pm, the police said. “The truck was being driven irresponsibly and the cyclist died on the spot. An FIR has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” the officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 13, 2020 05:04 IST
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
May 13, 2020 07:00 IST
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
May 13, 2020 05:03 IST
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
May 13, 2020 06:19 IST

latest news

Apple plans to return more staff to offices in break from rivals
May 13, 2020 07:38 IST
Indian companies are getting downgraded like never before: Report
May 13, 2020 07:39 IST
Rajasthan Police recover wheat being diverted for black marketing
May 13, 2020 07:36 IST
One more Mumbai cop succumbs to Covid-19
May 13, 2020 07:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.