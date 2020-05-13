Security guard found dead outside Noida hospital; FIR lodged

An FIR has been lodged at sector 24 police station against the private hospital in sector 33 for “negligence” and its role was being investigated, a police spokesperson said.

A private security guard was found dead outside a hospital here, prompting the police to lodged a complaint of “negligence” against the medical facility on Tuesday, officials said.

The body was found on Monday and the deceased identified as 35-year-old Devanand Bhagat, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar, they said.

An FIR has been lodged at sector 24 police station against the private hospital in sector 33 for “negligence” and its role was being investigated, a police spokesperson said.

In another incident, a 23-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Sarfabad village in sector 73 on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

“According to her family, the woman was worried over the ill-health of her husband and that pushed her to taking the extreme step,” the police said.

Also, a cyclist was mowed down allegedly by a speeding truck near the Spice Mall in the city around 4 pm, the police said. “The truck was being driven irresponsibly and the cyclist died on the spot. An FIR has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” the officials said.