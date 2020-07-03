Sections
Home / Noida / Security guard shoots at fruit vendor over price of mangoes, arrested

Security guard shoots at fruit vendor over price of mangoes, arrested

An FIR was lodged at Sector 58 police station on Friday under section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Pandey from whom the police also recovered a gun.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Noida

The suspect has been arrested further proceedings in the case are underway, police said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A private security guard allegedly shot at a fruit vendor near Khoda colony Friday following a heated argument over the price of mangoes, police said. The victim was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment, while the suspect has been arrested.

The 40-year-old suspect, identified as Satyender Nath Pandey, is a resident of Khoda colony in Noida and works in Sector 27. An FIR was lodged at Sector 58 police station on Friday under section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Pandey from whom the police also recovered a gun.

According to police officers, the alleged incident took place on Friday morning when Pandey was coming back from work. On the way, he stopped by a fruit vendor to buy some mangoes. The police said he ended up having an argument with the vendor, Pardesi (single name), 25, over the price of mangoes. The argument allegedly escalated into a fight, after which the guard went back to his workplace, returned with a gun, and shot the vendor in his leg.

“In the morning when the suspect was on his way home, he got into a tiff with the fruit vendor over the price of mangoes. It seems that the vendor and some of his friends also roughed up the suspect, after which he went back to his workplace and returned with a licensed 12 bore gun and out of anger shot at the fruit vendor. The police were informed about the incident and a team rushed the vendor to the nearby hospital where he is out of danger now, ” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.



The suspect has been arrested further proceedings in the case are underway, police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Scientists decode how smell, taste sensation loss in Covid-19 patients improves with time
Jul 03, 2020 23:31 IST
Four deaths, 153 fresh Covid cases in Punjab
Jul 03, 2020 23:31 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi high court advises city court on disposing of foreigners’ cases
Jul 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Covid-19 cases cross 3000-mark in Uttarakhand, CM allocates Rs 11.25 crore for more tests
Jul 03, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.