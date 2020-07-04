Sections
Home / Noida / Security guard shoots fruit vendor over price of mangoes in Noida, held

Security guard shoots fruit vendor over price of mangoes in Noida, held

The accused shot the fruit seller following a heated argument over the price of mangoes, police said. The fruit seller was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:08 IST

By Asian News International, Noida

The fruit seller was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

A private security guard in Noida was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting a fruit vendor near Khoda Colony on Friday.

The accused shot the fruit seller following a heated argument over the price of mangoes, police said.

The fruit seller was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

“The victim was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment, while the suspect has been arrested,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.



Further investigation into the matter is underway.

