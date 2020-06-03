Security in-charges of Greater Noida west society held for harassing women, threatening residents

Two security in-charges of a society in Greater Noida West were arrested by the Bisrakh police Tuesday for allegedly brandishing a pistol at residents, threatening them and harassing women residents of the society.

The incident was reported from Panchsheel Greens society Tuesday evening. Residents said the incident took place over the replacement of electricity meters in the society from pre-paid to post-paid, without any prior notice to the residents. Residents allege that the electricity issue in the society is an old one.

“Some residents had filed a request with the power department for an audit of the builder’s (power) consumption and subsequent collection of dues from us. Due to this, people from the developer’s end had come to install 100 new post-paid meters last week but when we said that other electricity-related issues needed to be addressed as well, they left. They came back Tuesday with at least 10-12 armed goons. They misbehaved with women and threatened us. When we called the cops, they scattered while a few were rounded by the police,” Rajendra Kotnala, a resident of the society, alleged.

In the complaint, filed by some women of the society, it has been alleged that the suspects misbehaved with them, pointed a pistol at them and threatened them.

“Due to the lockdown, many residents were around to help us during the security threat. The whole thing happened at the behest of the CEO, after which the security in-charges threatened us,” said the complaint by the residents.

The CEO did not respond to calls while the GM chose not to comment on the situation.

However, Anuj Chaudhary, the director of the Panchsheel Group, said: “Certain flats did not have meters installed and our people had gone there for that purpose only. But the residents refused the installation, despite having used electricity. The CEO and GM were not even present at the spot and the residents blamed the security in-charge for pointing a pistol at them, even though that was not the case.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Jitendra and Rahul.

“Two other people, including the chief executive officer (CEO) and the general manager (construction) have been named in the FIR and a probe is on to verify their role in the incident, after which thorough action will be taken. Jitendra is former a CRPF personnel and also had a licensed pistol on him which has been seized, while the process to revoke the same is underway,” said Harish Chandra, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida Zone 2.

Based on it, a case was registered against the four under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.