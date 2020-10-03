Senior citizen injured as high-rise lift in Sector 74 develops snag

A 75-year-old man living in a high-rise in Sector 74 was injured on Friday afternoon after the lift he was in malfunctioned.

The incident was reported from one of the towers in Capetown society where Ravindra Agarwal, the victim, lives with his family. According to the senior citizen’s family members, he entered the lift on the ground floor and pressed the button to go to the fifth floor. “However, soon after the lift started moving up, it came to a screeching halt. It was stuck between the ground and the first floors. He was alone in the lift at the time of the incident,” said Pragya Agarwal, his daughter.

My father soon raised an alarm, Pragya said. However, no one from the maintenance agency came to his rescue for nearly 25 minutes, she alleged.

“Finally, it was a security guard who came to my father’s rescue and managed to create space for him to come out. While getting down, he injured his legs. He is a heart patient and was in shock for a while, but he is recovering now,” said Pragya.

The family shared the details of the incident with the apartment owners association (AOA). “There have been persistent issues with the lift. We have filed a complaint with the society management, and if necessary we may go for legal action also,” said Arun Sharma, president, AOA.

The society management has denied the severity of the incident, claiming that the elderly man’s injury could be from a previous incident. “Due to a technical issue, the lift engaged its brake system barely one metre from the ground. A maintenance team was rushed to the spot immediately and the man was rescued. The glitch is being worked on,” said Anuj Pachauri, the society’s facility manager.