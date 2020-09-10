Septuagenarian duped of nearly ₹1 lakh on the pretext of e-wallet registration

A 71-year-old man was allegedly duped of nearly ₹1 lakh by a gang on the pretext of setting up his e-wallet. A case was registered at the sector 20 police station ion Tuesday in this regard and investigations taken up.

The victim, Sanjay Kumar Jain, is a resident of Noida’s sector 31. According to him, the incident started earlier this month after he received a message from the customer care of a leading e-wallet company

“I contacted the number provided in the message to open my e-wallet account, after which I was told that first I would need to give them access to my phone through a software access sharing app, take a photo of my debit card and do a transaction of Rs 5 for verification purposes,” said the victim in his police complaint.

He said that he later received an OTP, which he shared with the suspects. “However, soon after I again received a second OTP, that I refused to share with them. The men, however, convinced me that 80% of the work had already been done, but the transaction was not going through. So, they suggested that I use a different ATM card, after which I received three separate OTPs, which i shared with them. Afterwards, I received multiple messages of money having been withdrawn from my account. Based on the advice of my family, I immediately blocked the cards,” said the complainant.

He said that the next day also, the suspects contacted him and asked for the OTP, which Jain refused to share, after which they started abusing and threatening him.

The victim later registered a complaint online and a case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act.

“They have filed a complaint online. We will start working on the case as soon as it is assigned to us and will take necessary help from the cyber cell,” said RK Singh, station house officer, sector 20 police station.