SHO’s fake social media profile used to defraud people; probe underway

A fake social media profile of a station house officer (SHO), posted in Noida Central, is being used to attempt to defraud people into giving monetary donations, the police said.

The SHO in question is unwell and is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in Delhi. However, a few days back, a social media account carrying a photograph of the SHO and his details started doing rounds.

Police said that the person operating the account contacted a few of the SHO’s contacts on the social media account and started asking for monetary favours.

“During the chats, the suspect told them that he needed money. The amount asked was around ₹20,000. As the SHO concerned is unwell, he was unable to take calls of his friends to clarify the situation for a while. However, one of them later approached the Noida police. We have brought this case to the notice of the cyber cell, which is looking into the matter,” said a Noida police official asking not to be named.

People shared screenshots of the chats with the fake account in order to further alert people of the deception, said the police. Cyber cell officials said a probe in the matter is underway.

“We are working on tracing the person behind the fake profile. A request has been sent to the social media company’s office in the US and with the response from there, we will nab the culprit,” said Baljeet Singh, inspector, Noida cyber cell.

He said this particular modus operandi of creating fake profiles and then targeting the victim’s friends is becoming quite common.

“Profiles of police personnel, government officials, etc., are made and then people are targeted. There is no administering authority for the internet so impersonating almost anyone is not an issue for these kinds of criminals,” said Singh.

He said a complaint has been received from an acquaintance of the SHO and the matter is being looked into, said officials. However, an FIR has not been registered yet.