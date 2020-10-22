Since Grap came into effect, Noida has issued fines totalling ₹27 lakh for causing pollution

The Noida authority has so far imposed nearly Rs 27 lakh in fines since October 15 when the graded response action plan (Grap) was implemented in the city to contain air pollution.

The authority is acting against violators daily and imposing the penalty against whosoever is found violating rules -- banning of diesel generator sets, compulsory dust control system and other measures -- across the city, said officials.

Grap was put enforced as the smog started to envelope the Delhi-NCR, including Noida. Although the authority was lenient on the first day of the implementation, the subsequent days saw its officials and project engineers inspect construction sites.

As per the guidelines from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and also the national green tribunal (NGT), ever contractor, realtor and individual engaged in construction work has to make sure that the construction material lying on city roads or plot should be covered with a green sheet, water to be sprinkled on materials regularly and vehicles transporting material should be properly covered. Apart from this throwing garbage or burning it in open is also an offence.

“Our teams are out on the field daily to ensure the rules are being followed at the sites. If our team found violating the rules then it takes required steps and impose penalty,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty of the Noida authority monitoring the implementation of Grap on the ground.

On Friday it imposed Rs 42,500 penalty against eight persons for flouting norms, on Saturday Rs 11.15 lakh against 23, on Sunday Rs 3.37 lakh against 19, on Monday Rs 5.65 lakh penalty against 16, on Tuesday Rs 4.14 lakh penalty was imposed against 17 and on Wednesday nine were fined Rs 2.20 lakh. The penalty ranged from Rs 500 to Rs1 lakh depending on the violation, said officials.

In six days, the authority has acted against over 100 violators that include vendors, shop owners, contractors, companies and individuals except the realtors. The authority said that the most of the realtors’ construction activities were shut due to the economic crisis that the realty sector faced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authority has also started collecting and treating the construction and demolition waste at its plant set up at sector 80, where they recycle the waste.

On Sunday the authority collected 180 tonne of construction waste, on Monday it collected 100 tonne waste and on Tuesday it collected 350 tonne of waste out of which bricks, tiles and slab among other products are made, said officials. To reduce air pollution the authority has been cleaning city’s all main roads with mechanical sweeping machine and sprinkling treated water on dust on roads.

“The Noida authority should intensify the action against the violators because many still flouting rules and do not cover the construction material. And also the road cleaning exercise should be improved,” said NP Singh president of Gautam Budh Nagar district development RWAs (DDRWAs), an umbrella group of RWAs in district.