Six arrested with mobile phone parts worth ₹2.5 crore

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police on Friday arrested six persons in connection with the theft of mobile phone parts worth ₹2.5 crore on July 7.

According to police, a man named Vinod Kumar had claimed that a truck driver Ramsurat had loaded the merchandise for him from a leading mobile manufacturing company to be delivered to a warehouse on Sector 80 and had parked the loaded vehicle near the Phase 2 court after which he went to his house in Barola. The driver in the morning informed that the goods were missing from the truck. Kumar suspected the driver.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on July 8 at the Phase 2 police station against the suspect under section 406 (punishment for committing criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The merchandise had been taken by two other drivers. They were planning to sell it, but were arrested before that could happen. The entire lot was recovered,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.



Police said that the other drivers, Rishipal and Devender, were going to sell it to a Delhi-based scrap dealer named Rahees through Ansar Mohammad. The goods were then kept in the house of another person Sarbjeet in Delhi.

Based on certain tips, the police found all six at sector 93 and arrested them. The stolen items included batteries, mother boards, chargers, data cables, and integrated circuits, among others. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

