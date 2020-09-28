Six booked for shooting at man in Greater Noida

A man in his early sixties, along with five others, was booked for allegedly shooting at his younger brother over a property dispute in Kasna on Saturday. The police said that all the suspects are currently on the run.

The victim, Ismael Khan (40), who is a carpenter, had sustained a bullet wound on his left hand, and is now stable, the police said.

According to Ismael’s younger brother, Akbar Khan (30), the victim was going to his farm in Salempur Gurjar village early Saturday morning when a group of people ambushed and shot at him. “Ismael has a property dispute with our older brother, Akhtar Khan. Akhtar along with his three sons – Babli, Sameer, Bhola, and two other accomplices – Raju and Manish – followed Ismael to the farm. They surrounded him and started abusing him. When Ismael put up resistance, they opened fire at him,” he said.

The victim received a bullet in his left hand and fell on the ground, and the suspects fled the spot, Akbar said. Local villagers heard the firing and reached the spot and Ismael was rushed to the Noida district hospital for treatment.

“The victim said he has a dispute over some ancestral property with his brother and nephews. They had filed complaints against each other regarding the disputed property in the past too. Based on Akbar’s complaint, we have registered a case against Akhtar, his three sons, and two accomplices under Section 307 (attempt to murder),147 (rioting),148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), and 504 (intentional insult) of Indian Penal Code.

The SHO added that the suspects are on the run. “We have launched a search for them and soon we will arrest them,” he said.