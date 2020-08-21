Six developers booked for illegal construction in Shahberi

Police have booked six developers for illegal construction in Shahberi.

Greater Noida authority filed the complaint in Bisrakh police station after they were found developing the projects at night to escape surveillance.

The developers were identified as Krishna Chand Pandey, Alka Rani, Anil Choudhary, Seema, Nirmala Gupta and Rajendra Saini. Greater Noida Authority’s circle officer Amit Kumar filed a complaint alleging that these people were earlier served notices against illegal constructions. “But they continued the unauthorised construction despite the High Court stay,” the complaint read.

Shahberi area has been under lens since 2018 when an illegal construction collapsed and killed nine persons. An IIT Delhi audit later found that only three out of 437 buildings in the area were safe for living.

When contacted, Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida Authority, said that additional CEO KK Gupta was the nodal officer on issues related to construction in Shahberi. Gupta could not be reached for comment.

The authority had, last week, issued a fresh notice informing people that land in Shahberi was notified and that there was no permission for any sort of construction.

Bisrakh police have registered a case against the six persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), Section 420 (Cheating) and Section 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central said, “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Police have so far registered 81 cases against over 100 developers and also charged 19 of them under Gangsters Act and four of them under National Security Act. Local residents allege that despite the crackdown, some developers continue to develop their projects.