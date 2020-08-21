Sections
Home / Noida / Six developers booked for illegal construction in Shahberi

Six developers booked for illegal construction in Shahberi

Police have booked six developers for illegal construction in Shahberi. Greater Noida authority filed the complaint in Bisrakh police station after they were found developing...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police have booked six developers for illegal construction in Shahberi.

Greater Noida authority filed the complaint in Bisrakh police station after they were found developing the projects at night to escape surveillance.

The developers were identified as Krishna Chand Pandey, Alka Rani, Anil Choudhary, Seema, Nirmala Gupta and Rajendra Saini. Greater Noida Authority’s circle officer Amit Kumar filed a complaint alleging that these people were earlier served notices against illegal constructions. “But they continued the unauthorised construction despite the High Court stay,” the complaint read.

Shahberi area has been under lens since 2018 when an illegal construction collapsed and killed nine persons. An IIT Delhi audit later found that only three out of 437 buildings in the area were safe for living.



When contacted, Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida Authority, said that additional CEO KK Gupta was the nodal officer on issues related to construction in Shahberi. Gupta could not be reached for comment.

The authority had, last week, issued a fresh notice informing people that land in Shahberi was notified and that there was no permission for any sort of construction.

Bisrakh police have registered a case against the six persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), Section 420 (Cheating) and Section 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central said, “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Police have so far registered 81 cases against over 100 developers and also charged 19 of them under Gangsters Act and four of them under National Security Act. Local residents allege that despite the crackdown, some developers continue to develop their projects.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Study: Sars-CoV-2 can infect pregnant women’s placenta
Aug 22, 2020 00:53 IST
Robbery accused shoots self dead, 2 accomplices held in Fatehabad
Aug 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe
Aug 22, 2020 00:50 IST
51 eco-friendly Ganesh idols gifted to devotees facing financial woes in Mumbai
Aug 22, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.