Six killed in two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway

Six people were killed in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday morning in areas under Beta 2 and Jewar police jurisdictions.

In the first incident, four men travelling from Agra were killed, while a fifth person was severely injured when the SUV they were travelling in rammed a roadways bus at 6.45am on the Yamuna Expressway.

“We were travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi. Nearly 2 kilometre from the zero point on the expressway, an Innova car rammed into our bus from behind. Luckily none of the 40 passengers on board were injured. Those in the car were in a very poor state,” said Vijay Bahadur Singh, the bus driver.

The passengers then called the police helpline (112), after which a team rushed to the spot. Police officials said that the car was so badly mangled that it took them a long time to rescue the passengers. By the time they were pulled out, four men had already succumbed to their injuries, while the fifth person was rushed to Kailash hospital where he continues to remain critical.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Chauhan (Ghaziabad native), Alok Kumar (Faridabad native), Manigandan Maikan (Maharashtra native) and Firoz (Agra native), while the injured man was identified as Prince Pal, 22, a native of Faridabad.

Police officials suspect that the Innova was travelling at a very high speed and the driver may have dozed off behind the wheel leading to the crash.

“The car was in a very bad state. We have informed the families of the victims and the bodies have been sent for autopsy. Prince is still very critical,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.

Police officials said that the men worked for an event organizing company and were returning to the city after an event in Agra when the accident took place.

The second incident took place around 3.15am when an SUV coming from Bihar was hit by a private double decker bus that was coming from the wrong side. The incident took place 32.7 kilometre from the zero point.

“There were two men in the SUV who died on the spot. One of our patrolling vehicles saw the crash and raised the alarm. The injured men were pulled out of the SUV but they had succumbed. Their bodies were sent for an autopsy and their families were informed,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer, Jewar police station.

The deceased were identified as Pappu (32) and Dhananjay Kumar (50).

Singh said that the driver of the bus fled the spot after the accident but the vehicle was seized.

Police officials suspect that the bus had just dropped off a wedding party nearby and was driving back, when the mishap happened .

“We are waiting for the family members to come and file a complaint after which a case will be registered. Meanwhile, a search has been launched for the driver,” said the SHO.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for an autopsy and later handed over to the families.