Sixth Covid-19 death reported from GB Nagar

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:55 IST

By Preety Acharya,

A 71-year-old coronavirus positive patient died on Wednesday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida around 4.30pm, taking th death toll from the disease to six in the district.

According to GIMS authorities, the deceased was a resident of Bulandshahr. He was admitted to GIMS around 11pm Tuesday and was suffering from severe acute respiratory infection with severe sepsis.

The man was put on ventilator support immediately and was given antibiotics and supportive therapy. His sample for Covid-19 test was taken on his admission and his reports came after his death, around 9pm, on Wednesday.

“No post-mortem examination has been performed on the Covid-19 patient and the body will be handed over to his family members. His wife was accompanying him and her samples will also be collected,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director GIMS.



The cause of death is bilateral pneumonia with severe sepsis, he said.

The last rites of the deceased will be performed on Thursday. Till now, all the Covid-19 patients who have died in the district are all above the age of 60. All the patients died after developing pneumonia. Six deaths have taken place in the last 13 days in the district.

On May 16, a 65-year-old Covid-19 male patient from Sector 8 in Noida died at GIMS at 10.36 pm, where he admitted on May 12. On May 14, a 71-year-old man, a resident of Sector 150 in Noida, who was suffering from cancer, died of multiple organ failure at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital. He had tested Covid-19 positive.

On May 12, a 60-year-old man from sector 19 had also died. He was admitted along with his wife after the duo was found positive for Covid-19.On May 8, a 60-year-old man from Sector 22 in Noida had also died after he developed pneumonia at GIMS.

On May 8, a 62-year-old man from sector 66 had died. He was under institutional quarantine at the Galgotias hostel which has been running as a government quarantine centre. The person was found lying on the floor of his room and was declared brought dead at GIMS.

