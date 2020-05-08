Sections
Social distancing norms flouted in Noida’s Sector 88 vegetable market

“Around 5000-6000 masks and hand gloves have been distributed till now,” said Market Committee Secretary Santosh.

Updated: May 08, 2020 11:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Noida

Social distancing norms were found being flouted at a vegetable market in Noida’s Sector 88. (HT Photo)

After social distancing norms were found being flouted at a vegetable market in Noida’s Sector 88 on Friday early morning, the market committee has stepped up to control the crowd.

“We have controlled the crowd to some extent but with the extension of lockdown all labourers working in industries started working here, those earning somewhere else have also come here,” Santosh, Secretary, Market Committee, Noida.

He also said that about 5000-6000 masks and hand gloves have been distributed till now.

“We’ll issue 100-150 passes from tomorrow, only those cart pullers will be allowed entry into the market,” he added.



