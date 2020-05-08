Sections
Social distancing norms flouted in Noida’s Sector 88 vegetable market

After social distancing norms were found being flouted at a vegetable market in Noida’s Sector 88 on Friday early morning, the market committee has stepped up to control the crowd.

Updated: May 08, 2020 07:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Noida

A group of migrant workers going to their factories on foot and bicycle as there is no public transport. A few rickshaws are available but they overcharge, workers alleged , in Noida, India, on Thursday, May 07, 2020. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

“We have controlled the crowd to some extent but with the extension of lockdown all labourers working in industries started working here, those earning somewhere else have also come here,” Santosh, Secretary Market Committee, Noida.

He also said that about 5000-6000 masks and hand gloves have been distributed till now.

“We’ll issue 100-150 passes from tomorrow, only those cart pullers will be allowed entry into the market,” he added.



