Soon, Covid-19 static testing booths can be located through app in UP

Ghaziabad: The state government has sought location details of the static booths from the districts where Covid-19 testing is taking place. Officials of the Ghaziabad health department said that the information is sought for the purpose of development of a mobile application through which anyone can get location of the nearest Covid-19 testing centre.

The Ghaziabad district at present has 30 locations where Covid-19 testing is conducted by the government. Of the 30 centres, 13 of them are static booths where residents can walk-in and get themselves tested free of cost. However, locating a static booth for testing is a major issue in the district, the officials said.

“For the purpose, we have been asked to send details of all the 13 static Covid-19 testing centres, along with coordinates. This is being done as there is a proposal for development of an app through which anyone can locate the nearest testing booth and walk-in for testing,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

Presently, the 13 static testing booths are located at Indirapuram, Vaishali, MMG Hospital, Women Hospital, ESIC Hospital at Sahibabad, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Vijay Nagar, four community health centres and a primary health centre at Bhojpur, among others.

“Locating a testing centre is an issue, and the app will be helpful for residents to locate the nearest centre. It is proposed that all the testing centres across the state will be available with location on the app. There have also been directions that the static centres will be operational from 10am to 4pm each day,” Gupta added.

The state government has already focussed on carrying out increased testing across the state and has directed that the proportion of the RT-PCR and rapid antigen kits should be in proportion of 40% and 60%, respectively, as against one-third and two-third previously.

In the latest directions issued by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari, there is a focus on containment exercise in which the areas having positive cases has been defined for strict perimeter control.

The direction states that in case of a single positive case, radius of 50 metres will be subjected to perimeter control while the area will be 100 metre radius in case of cluster where more than one cases surface.

The officials have already been directed to map areas based on last 10 days where cases of infection have increased and have been asked to take up focussed surveillance in order to isolate the positive cases.

The directions with regard to surveillance said that if, within 24 hours, three houses within a radius of 50 metres of each other have a positive case, then the entire area that falls under the radius will be identified as a cluster and a minimum of 100 houses in each such cluster will be subjected to focussed surveillance.

“To enhance the surveillance activities, there were earlier 861 teams. Now, 140 more teams have been formed. The teams are tasked to carry out door-to-door surveys and identify suspected patients who will be tested. Further, the contact tracing of positive patients has also been increased as there are directions to increase it to about 25 per positive patient,” Gupta said.

According to official records, the district had 22,570 positive cases till November 25, and 352,275 contacts have been traced for 22,386 positive cases with a rate of 15.73 contacts traced per positive case. However, during the period November 12 to 25, the health department is tracing an average of 24.6 contacts per positive case.