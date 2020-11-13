Staff officer of Gautam Buddha University’s vice chancellor booked over ‘forged’ PhD degree

Noida: The officiating registrar of Gautam Buddha University (GBU) has filed a complaint against the varsity’s staff officer, for allegedly submitting a forged PhD certificate for job and promotion. The staff officer was attached to the VC’s office

The Ecotech 1 police on Thursday registered a case against the officer under sections of cheating and using as genuine a forged document on the directions of district and sessions court Surajpur.

SN Tiwari, officiating registrar, in the complaint, stated that the staff officer has been working with the GBU since July 8, 2010. “She had concealed the facts and used forged documents to get the job. She submitted a PhD certificate from CCS University, Meerut. In the CV, submitted to the Gautam Buddha University, she had stated PhD as her qualification. She also uses Dr as a prefix to her name,” he alleged.

Tiwari said that someone filed an RTI in the university in 2019 and sought information about the qualification of the staff officer. “We investigated the matter and wrote to the CCS University, Meerut about her PhD certificate. The varsity, in its letter on August 11, 2020, said that the enrolment number of the concerned officer was not found registered in the University. The Gautam Buddha University then suspended her on August 18, 2020,” Tiwari alleged.

Tiwari said that he had filed a complaint in the Ecotech I police station but his complaint was not registered. “We then moved the court, which directed the police to register an FIR in this case,” he said.

Meanwhile, the staff officer said that the complaint filed against her is personal vendetta of the officiating registrar. “I had complained against the officiating registrar to the vice chancellor over some issues. He has filed a complaint against me over the same issue,” she said, asking not to be identified.

She further said that the minimum qualification for staff office was graduation. “I had completed my BA, MA and M.Phil. I had mentioned in the resume that I was pursuing a PhD from Purvanchal University. I quit the PhD programme later due to personal reasons. I have not submitted any forged certificate in the Gautam Buddha University,” she said.

Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech I police station, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the staff officer under Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document), Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC.