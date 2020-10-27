State govt declares Child PGI in Noida as non-Covid hospital

NOIDA: The state government on Monday removed the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, better known as Child PGI in Gautam Budh Nagar district, from the list of Covid-dedicated hospitals. The management of Child PGI had requested the government to declare the hospital as a non-Covid facility, to take care of minor patients suffering from other ailments.

The Child PGI was converted into an L-2 Covid facility in April this year after the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It is the first government Covid-dedicated hospital of the district that has been de-notified. However, it has been made clear that in case of any emergency, the hospital can once again be made a Covid-19 facility, with a notice period of maximum seven days,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The DM further said that after the denotification, the hospital will be very helpful in treatment of minor patients.

Child PGI director Dr DK Gupta said that at present, the hospital has 10 Covid-19 patients. “As a Covid-19 facility, we had 150 beds, including 20 ventilator beds and 30 beds with oxygen. Once the positive patients are discharged, the hospital will be sanitised and then it will start its operation as a non-Covid hospital, exclusively for minors,” he said.

Gupta further said that the 250-bed hospital has some exclusive facilities like new-born intensive care unit (NICU) and advanced thalassemia, cancer and dermatology clinics. “From September 28, we had started our free out-patient department (OPD) for the persons, who were discharged from the hospital after defeating Covid-19. So far, nearly 800 Covid-19 positives, including 200 minor patients, have been discharged from this hospital,” he said.