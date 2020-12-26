Sections
Home / Noida / State govt takes back two cases against GNoida farmers in land acquisition issue

State govt takes back two cases against GNoida farmers in land acquisition issue

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:45 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

The Uttar Padesh state government has withdrawn two cases against farmers of Bhatta and Parsaul villages in Greater Noida in connection with a 2011 clash in which four people were killed.

That year, the Yamuna expressway industrial authority (Yeida) had begun to acquire land in these two villages, which the residents had opposed. On May 6, 13 farmers were booked for allegedly kidnapping government officials. The next day, police and farmers clashed resulting in the death of two policemen and two civilians, besides several injuries.

Twenty cases were registered at Dankaur police station following the clashes and 40 people were booked. The government had since withdrawn 15 cases, while the order to take back two more was issued on December 21 by the state governor Anandiben Patel. The cases withdrawn involved charges of rioting, assault in robbery, kidnapping and arms act against the PAC.

“The government has seen all the evidence after which the public prosecutors were permitted to file the necessary documents in court to take back the charges which the governor has allowed following which due proceedings should be carried out,” said a notice from the deputy secretary’s office to the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate’s office.

The Jewar MLA has also been championing for the charges to be dropped against the farmers.

“We have been fighting constantly for the past three years to do away with all the cases against the farmers. At least three more cases are pending and we will ensure those are also taken back,” said MLA Dhirendra Singh.

