Stop strike or face dismissals, Noida authority warns sanitation workers

The Noida authority has warned striking contractual workers that they may face dismissals if they don’t return to work immediately and submit their attendance through smart phone application FaceApp.

A section of contractual workers are on strike since September 1, when the authority started recording their attendance via the app, the authority officials said.

The employees had stopped work in protest as they do not want their attendance to be recorded via the app.

“Most of the sanitation employees fear that if they record their attendance via FaceApp, then the authority may soon put them out of their jobs. Some employee leaders have created this perception in the minds of the workers and we are anxious about using this app. The authority must communicate with us properly on this issue,” said Brij Bhooshan a contractual employee.

According to the authority, only 30% of the around 4,000 contractual employees engaged in sanitation work across the city are recording their attendance via FaceApp at present. The remaining workers are either not reporting to work in protest or are not recording their attendance on the app.

“Instead of giving us permanent jobs, the authority wants to render us jobless and that is why they are using new methods to harass us,” said a sweeper, requesting anonymity.

However, employees themselves are divided over using the app and not all are in support of the strike. Shiv Kumar, a contractual employee, said, “Those who are protesting want to take salary without working the mandated 10 hours. If they record their attendance via the app, and the time stamp doesn’t show 10 hours, then they may face salary cuts. What is the harm in filing attendance?”

The authority started sing FaceApp for attendance to ensure that all employees mark their attendance daily, and work he stipulated 10 hours.

“A worker has to log in on the app in the morning with the help of a login number and password. The app takes their picture so that we know who are at work and who are not. In manual attendance, there was a possibility of irregularities,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer, Noida authority.

The authority pays a monthly salary of ₹12,000-16,000 to each employee, who are on the payroll of a private agency. Due to the strike the sanitation work has been hit across the city.

“We are taking help of a new agency to tide over the crisis. We have asked the private agency to remove those who are on strike. We will remove all of them who will not return to work and follow the attendance protocols,” said Mishra.