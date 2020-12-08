Street vendors to be honoured for cleanliness in Noida

NOIDA: In a first of its kind initiative, the Noida authority will honour street vendors who maintain proper cleanliness near their vends and do their bit to help keep the city clean.

The authority has started this initiative to encourage street vendors to keep their surroundings neat and clean, in order to better score in the Swachhta Survey 2021. The Swachhta survey process is likely to begin in the first week of January 2021 and it will close by the end of the same month next year. The authority has roped in all city-based residents’ welfare associations, apartment owners’ associations, industrial bodies and factory owners, including other social groups, in the campaign to perform better in this survey.

In 2020, Noida was ranked 25th in the country in a 10 lakh population category and first in Uttar Pradesh. Since street vendors are also a crucial part in keeping the city clean and improving the image of the city, the authority has started this initiative for them.

“The authority will honour 100 best street vendors with an appreciation letter and the winners will be finalised the end of December,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority.

There are at least 3,000 licensed street vendors across the city. The first condition for participants is that a street vendor should be a licensed one. They should have two dustbins – one green and one blue – to store the garbage at the place from where they operate. Whosoever wants to participate can send their entry along with licence number at the mobile number – 9717080605.

The authority will organise an event along with residents during which the 100 chosen street vendors will be felicitated.

“The winner will be named a Swachh street vendor. The objective is that street vendors keep the roads clean and contribute in Swachhta survey. There is a need that all stakeholders work towards making the city a better place,” said Mishra.

.