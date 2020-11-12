Sub-inspector suspended for manhandling security guards in Greater Noida society

Sections
Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida Police suspended a sub-inspector (S-I) who allegedly manhandled the security personnel of his residential society, Panchsheel Hynish, in Greater Noida west on Wednesday night.

The officer, Vikas Chauhan, was posted at Parthala Police check post in Sector 122.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said, “The sub-inspector and his wife were going outside in their car at night. They had a heated argument over some issue and the sub-inspector allegedly abused his wife. The society’s security reached the spot and tried to intervene.”

“The sub-inspector lost cool and manhandled the guards and abused them too. A guard alerted the society’s maintenance department and some officials reached the spot. The cop also brandished his gun at the security personnel and created panic,” said Alok Dwivedi, a resident of the society.



Video clips of the alleged incident soon made its way onto social media. In it, the S-I is purportedly seen in his trousers and vest with the weapon strapped in the belt, and holding a guard’s by his collar.

Society residents informed the police and a team from Bisrakh police station arrived to resolve the matter by 12.30 am.

GB Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh later suspended the sub-inspector. Chander said that police have also launched a departmental enquiry into the matter.

