Sections
Home / Noida / Sunder Bhati gang member arrested

Sunder Bhati gang member arrested

Noida Police on Thursday morning arrested a member of dreaded gangster Sunder Bhati gang from near City Centre. The suspect was identified by his first name as Brajesh (35), a...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida Police on Thursday morning arrested a member of dreaded gangster Sunder Bhati gang from near City Centre.

The suspect was identified by his first name as Brajesh (35), a native of Ghangrola village in Kasna.

According to police, they were tipped off about the suspect’s movements.

“He was wanted in cases of extortion in the national capital region and is a member of the Sunder Bhati gang. He had gone to jail on earlier occasions as well for extortion and was also wanted under the gangster act from Site 5 police station jurisdiction,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, sector 39 police station.



Police officials also recovered a countrymade pistol from the suspect.

Following the Kanpur incident of June 2 in which eight police personnel were killed by notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, police across the state have been cracking down on known gangsters and their associates. Dubey was arrested on Thursday from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Noida police commissionerate has also been actively working on nabbing known mafias while efforts are also being carried out to attach movable and immovable assets of known criminals under section 14 of the gangster act.

On Wednesday, assets worth ₹77.7 lakh were attached in zone 3 of the commissionerate. Earlier, properties and other assets worth more than ₹13 crore were attached in various belts across zone 2 and 3.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
Jul 10, 2020 00:11 IST
Sebi asks agencies to rate all firms
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
ICSE, ISC results to be out today
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.