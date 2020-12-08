Tally of symptomatic Covid-19 patients in Noida goes down over two weeks

NOIDA: If the ratio of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease patients on home isolation versus those in medical facilities is any indication, the number of critically symptomatic patients in Gautam Budh Nagar district has gone down significantly in the last two weeks.

Out of 990 active cases in the district as of Monday, 513 asymptomatic patients are in home isolation and the remaining 477 patients are being treated in different Covid-dedicated facilities in the district.

This is lower than two weeks ago, on November 23, when there were 740 patients in Covid facilities in the districts, while 562 asymptomatic patients in home isolation, out of a total of 1,302 active cases in the district, as per the records of state bulletin and the district health department.

District additional chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Lalit Kumar, who is also the in-charge of home isolation of Covid-19 patients in the district, said that so far 4,123 asymptomatic positive patients – who have been permitted for their treatment in home isolation – have been cured since July 25 this year – when the state government allowed for the home isolation facility. “While 51 patients were discharged, 64 patients were allowed home isolation on Monday. Till date, none of the home isolated patients have lost their lives due to Covid-19,” he said.

Even the number of critical patients has been reduced at different Covid-19 facilities. Dr Renu Agarwal, the chief medical superintendent of the district Covid hospital in Sector 39, said that the number of ICU patients at the facility on Monday was half of what it was nearly two weeks ago. “Two weeks ago, the number of ICU patients in our hospital was 24, which has now gone down to 10. This clearly indicates that the severity of the virus is on a receding trend,” she said.

Echoing similar views, Dr Ajit Kumar, the joint registrar of Sharda Medical College, said that the number of ICU patients in the hospital is now 20 from 60 two weeks ago. “It is no more a panic situation for us now compared to earlier times, when we were foxed to make adequate arrangements of beds in our ICUs,” he said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that keeping the number of cases close to the arch of 1,000 is the result of our ‘track, test and treat’ method. “Our health workers are doing a commendable job in testing and surveillance. Our case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.36%, too, is much better than the state’s CFR of 1.42%. The health workers have been asked to intensify surveillance and testing in those areas which have been identified as critical hotspots,” he said.