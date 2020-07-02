Temple objects to biogas plant in Sec-28; Noida authority assures safety

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:52 IST

By Kushgra Dixit,

A bio-mechanisation plant being installed by the Noida authority at Sector-28 near a temple has become a point of contention between the temple trust and the authority.

According to the Noida Bengali Cultural Association, that manages the 40-year-old Kali temple or Kalibari, the facility -- that converts garbage into compost and cooking gas – is being constructed at 10 metres from temple. Stating that it will turn the area into a garbage dumping ground, the trust says it will hurt the religious sentiments.

“We have seen some examples where such plants turn the place into a garbage segregation point and leak hazardous gases. This would create an unpleasant atmosphere around the temple. We request that the construction be halted and transferred to an alternative site,” said Ashok Arya, president Noida Bengali Cultural Association and Noida Kalibari.

He added that the even last year the construction was halted after complaints.



“Every year thousands of devotees come here during Durga puja. The plant would not just create an unpleasant atmosphere and hurt religious sentiments, but also take a lot of space thereby obstruct pandal set ups. The plot where it is being constructed is a nursery for plant, which is under the Noida authority but is maintained by the temple. We have requested the district administration, Noida authority and the chief minister’s office to shift it elsewhere,” said Anupam Banerjee, member Noida Kalibari.

The Noida authority has already constructed 12 such bio-mechanisation plants and is in the process of 25 others that will absorb biodegradable waste from nearby residential areas and hope to cover the whole city.

In this case, sector -26 would be serviced.

“We don’t have any objection to the facility being constructed here,” said Govind Sharma, president, RWA, sector-26. “As a matter of fact, we even asked the authority to demarcate the boundary between the nursery and temple. The temple was allotted some 1,083 sq metres in 1983 but they have occupied around 3,000 sq metres. They also have a guest house there. The facility is to manage waste at its source.”

However, some residents said that they were not informed about the facility being built there.

“Also the RWA did not inform residents about its location. My home is also a few metres away from the plant, and if any accident occurs, who will be responsible?,” said a resident who didn’t want to be named.

According to the Noida authority, the plant is safe.

“We have not received any complaints. The bio-mechanisation plant is absolutely safe and crucial to manage the urban waste. There are many other plants installed by us and they are all very safe,” said Indu Prakash, officer on special duty (health) and head horticulture department, Noida authority.

