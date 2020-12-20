Temporary relief from cold wave

Noida: As the city continues to shiver for the fifth day in row due to cold wave, the weather department has predicted that the minimum temperature will spike slightly on Monday providing temporary relief.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the maximum temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celsius for the week, the minimum temperature may rise by two to three degrees on Monday.

However, the mercury will start falling again with icy cold winds, leading to another spell of cold wave and cold day from Wednesday, IMD said.

“The wind directions have temporarily changed due to the western disturbance from north-westerly to westerly and south-westerly. This has led to slight rise in the mercury. The minimum temperatures will rise till Tuesday, but temperatures will start falling from Wednesday again and hover around 4 degrees Celsius returning the cold waves,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He said that the sky will be clear from Tuesday, leading to better sunlight and warmer day or higher day time temperatures.

“The cold wave conditions will return from Wednesday onwards. However, the cold day condition will not persist unlike this week as the maximum temperatures will be around the season’s average due to clear sky,” added Srivastava.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius, against 5.1 degrees Celsius a day earlier. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, against 21.1 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the average minimum for NCR, based on the Safadarjung observatory, was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, against 3.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier. On Monday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 6 degrees and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.