Tender issued again for Noida’s second golf course project in Sector 151A

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida authority on Thursday issued a tender to select a firm which can be engaged to design and develop horticulture facilities at Noida’s second 18-hole Golf Course proposed in Sector 151A, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The authority has sanctioned ₹12 crore for the horticulture work to be carried out at this Golf Course. The first 18-hole Golf Course was developed in Sector 38A in the 1990s.

“We have issued a tender to invite proposals from interested developers. According to rules, after agencies apply, the authority will finalise one, which will be awarded the contract,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority, who is heading the horticulture department.

The authority had issued the tender in this regard last month as well. However, no developers had shown any interest in the project, said officials.



“We have issued this tender a second time. If less than three agencies apply for a project then the authority cannot finalise one out of the one or two which have applied for a project. We hope now enough agencies will apply, after which we can finalise one,” said Singh.

The authority, in its 198th board meeting in February, had approved a tentative budget of ₹90 crore for the golf course. The project’s detailed report has been finalised and the budget has been vetted.

The proposal for the golf course was finalised in the 197th board meeting of the Noida authority, on September 27, 2019. It is proposed to have a 90 acre golf course, 20 acre adventure sports facility and a heliport spread on 10 acres.

