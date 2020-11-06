Sections
Tender issued to hire a developer for airport farmers’ township

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has issued a tender to select a developer who will build a township spread across 48 hectares in Jewar Bangar, where farmers displaced for the airport project will be rehabilitated.

“We have issued the tender to select an agency that will develop the township meant for farmers, whose houses have been acquired to develop the airport project. We are likely to finalise the agency in the next two months to start the work on the ground,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Yamuna authority has decided to develop six dedicated blocks for each of the six villages, whose inhabitants will be rehabilitated. The authority wants that all farmers of a particular village live together as they did in their villages. Each block will represent a village, officials said.

The authority and the administration has acquired 1,334 hectares, including six parts of six villages for the phase one of the project.



The villages whose residents would be rehabilitated are Rohi, Parohi, Ranhera, Kishorpur, Banwaribas and Dayanatpur. A total of 8,971 farmer families had given up their agricultural land and houses for the development of the Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

There are 3,627 families, of the 8,971 total families, whose houses will be completely demolished.

The UP government has already sanctioned ₹350 crore for the development of the township that will be one of its kind for multiple reasons, officials said, adding that the township will have a temple and a mosque as well, apart from facilities such as schools, primary health centre, parks, and sewage network, among others, on par facilities found in urban areas, officials said.

The authority has also decided to compensate the farmers adequately so that they remain happy as they have given their land for the development of the airport project.

