Three arrested, 761 vehicles penalised for violating Covid-19 curbs

Rs 1,03,000 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Noida

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘Red Zone’ for Covid-19. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Three people were arrested and owners of 761 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, two vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Sunday night, the police said, even as “Unlock 2” -- the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of Covid-19, began in the state on Wednesday.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘Red Zone’ for Covid-19.

“Two FIRs were registered and three people arrested for violating Covid-19 curbs. A total of 1,709 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 761 of them, while another two were impounded,” the police said in a statement.



Altogether, Rs 1,03,000 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

The Centre had on June 29 issued guidelines for the month-long ‘‘Unlock 2’‘ from July 1.

‘‘Unlock 1’‘, a graded exit from the national lockdown imposed on March 25, ended on June 30.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to tow the Centre’s guidelines in the state where educational institutions, Metro services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut.

There is no ban on intrastate and interstate movement of people and goods, senior UP government officials said.

However, the district administration, police and health department officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad can impose a ban at the local-level after consulting each other, they said.

Both the districts had sealed their borders with Delhi in view of the high rate of Covid-19 cases in the national capital in a bid to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.

