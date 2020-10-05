Three arrested for stalking women in a car on Delhi-Meerut Road

Sections
Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police late Saturday night arrested three men for allegedly following in their car a 35-year-old woman who was driving from Meerut to Noida, along with her sister and a personal security guard. The incident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Road, the police said, adding that the three suspects, two of them engineers, were arrested on charges of molestation, stalking and beating up the security guard.

The woman said in her complaint that on the evening of October 3 she, along with her sister and the guard, were driving on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad when three suspects in their Skoda Rapid car began to follow them. The woman was going to her house in Noida.

“Initially, they were driving rash and tried to overtake my car. Then they started to hurl abuses and even made vulgar signs towards us. As they continued their chase, we stopped near a showroom at the Delhi-Meerut Road when we saw a traffic policeman and decided to seek help,” the woman said in her FIR lodged at Sihani Gate police station.

“In between the suspects also started clicking pictures of us and preparing videos. My security guard told them not to do so but they continued their acts,” she added.



After the complainant sent the security guard to complain to the policeman and when he returned back to the car, the suspects arrived and pulled the guard out of the car and started beating him up, she said.

“Upon this, many people gathered and some policemen also came who nabbed the suspects. They also threatened us that they have high contacts and it will be of no use if we lodge a police complaint. However, the police took them to the police station,” the woman added further.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354d (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The police identified the suspects as Romil Kumar, who is from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, and working as an engineer with a company in Noida, and his friend Rajat Rana of Indirapuram who is also a BTech and working with a company in Noida. The third suspect was identified as Shubham Pandey, a resident of Indirapuram who is also working after completing his course in mass communication.

“We arrested the three suspects based on a complaint given by the woman. The three men were chasing her car on Delhi-Meerut Road and also misbehaved. The three suspects were unknown to the complainant. The further investigation is on,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

