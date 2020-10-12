Three children including siblings go missing from Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two minor siblings went missing from their home in the Surajpur industrial area on October 6, the police said.

According to officers, 11-year-old Sanam and his nine-year-old brother Aryan had gone missing while playing outside their house. Their family members had launched a search but failed to trace them, after which they had filed a complaint in Surajpur police station.

The children’s father, Ashok Singh, said that the two had jumped off the boundary wall on October 6 at 7am. Singh worked as a security guard in a factory in Surajpur, which has been closed for some time. He used to live with Aryan inside the factory premises, while his wife and elder son Sanam had come from Mainpuri a month ago.

“The children were playing in the factory compound and we were inside the house. After sometime, when we came out, they were nowhere to be found. We checked the main gate but it was locked from inside. We checked the CCTV footage and found them jumping over the boundary wall, which would be about three-four feet high,” he said.

The family launched a search in the nearby areas but could not find them.

Police said that they scanned the CCTV footage of nearby areas and found the children were last seen walking towards Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.

Harish Chandar, DCP (Central Noida) said a police team has launched a search for the missing children. “Primary investigation shows the two siblings were seen walking on their own. We have shared their pictures with neighbouring police stations, railway stations and bus stop coordinators. We are trying to recover them,” he said.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old boy has been missing for three months from Greater Noida, police said.

The child’s father Shahid Ali said that his son, Shadab, has been missing from Haldoni village in Ecotech 3 area. His said the boy had gone to the local weekly market with some other other children on July 7. “All the other children had returned home but my son did not,” he said. He has announced a reward of ₹2 lakh to anyone who finds his son.

DCP Chander said that separate FIRs have been registered for two incidents, under Section 363 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, and police teams are conducting searches.