Three farmers booked for stubble burning in Jewar

Greater Noida: The police have registered a case against three farmers for allegedly burning crop stubble in their fields in Jewar on Saturday.

In his police complaint, Vipin Kumar, who is the lekhpal (local revenue official) of Jewar block, said that he was conducting an inspection when he found incidents of stubble burning at three different locations in Jewar.

“Three persons – Amarnath, Tota Ram and Jagdish Prasad – all residents of Jewar Bangar village – had harvested their crops and burnt the stubble in their fields. I had received information from local people and visited the spot. The incident also created pollution in the neighbourhood,” Kumar said in the complaint.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against three persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. “The revenue department had spotted the incident and informed police. We conducted primary investigation and found the stubble burning had happened. We also held a meeting with local farmers and sensitized them not to burn stubble as it pollutes environment,” he said.

Bahadur also said that an investigating officer has been deputed to further look into the incident, and appropriate action will be taken against the erring farmers based on his report.

Vijaypal Baghel, a local environmentalist, said that there is need to sensitize farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning. “This is bad for the environment as well as bio-fertility. The crop residue should be used as cattle fodder. In rural areas, this is also used to make a hut. Some farmers burn the stubble in order to quickly clear the farm land. Strict enforcement and monitoring will yield good results,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the administrations of NCR districts to check stubble burning in their respective areas. On October 14, Devesh Chaturvedi, additional chief secretary, UP government, had issued an order directing the district administrations to buy residue from farmers and use it for cattle fodder in goshalas.