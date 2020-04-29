Three more Covid-19 patients in GB Nagar, total reaches 137

The Covid-19 count in the district reached 137, with three new cases identified on Wednesday, including two more from a slum colony in Noida’s Sector 8.

So far, 17 people from the JJ colony have tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. The two who tested positive from the colony on Wednesday include two women — a 52-year-old and a 23-year-old. Health department officials said the sources of their infections was still unclear.

Since April 8, officials have shifted hundreds of people from slums in sectors 8 and 5 to government quarantine centres as a precautionary measure, after four persons — one of whom was linked to fire safety solutions firm Ceasefire — tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the Sector 5 JJ colony.

Officials fear community transmission in areas where there are no resident welfare associations, and where social distancing is not possible because of high population density.

“All possible measures have been taken in sectors 8 and 5 to contain the spread of the disease and avoid community spread,” a senior district health official said.

The third patient who tested positive on Wednesday is a 35-year-old man from Noida’s Sector 122, who works as an electrician with a local news channel. Officials said they were in the process of tracing the man’s contacts, and were trying to ascertain if he was in touch with any other media personnel.

The district health department has also been forced to emphasise that non-Covid patients need to be given appropriate medical attention, amid reports that non-Covid designated hospitals have turned away patients.

The district administration has asked the director of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has been asked to train and encourage medical and paramedical staff of all Covid and non-Covid hospitals to open themselves up for patients.

“We held an online session on Wednesday morning with various hospitals to encourage them to open up during this crisis. Regular patients also need to be treated, and hospitals have to function for that to happen. In the session, we told hospital authorities about the precautions, they need to take while tackling Covid-19 suspects. If precautions are taken properly then this situation can be handled without making regular patients suffer,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

As of Wednesday evening, the health department had taken note of 2,161 people who had travelled to Gautam Budh Nagar from districts, cities, states or countries. Officials had also collected total of 3561 samples.

Of the 137 Covid-19 cases in the district, 81 patients have been discharged, and 56 are being treated. Another 796 people in Gautam Budh Nagar are under institutional quarantine.

On Wednesday, around 10 medical staff of the district hospital in Sector 39 protested outside the office of district magistrate in Sector 27 to complain against the chief medical superintendent for not providing them personal protection kits. They said they are being forced to enter the Covid-19 wards with just masks and gloves.

“I have met the staff of the district hospital, they are our corona warriors and all their demands will be met. We have asked the CMS to provide them PPE kits. They have also demanded some raise in their salaries which will also be taken care of,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.