Three of a family injured as car hits stationary truck on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: Three persons, including a six-year-old boy, were injured when their car hit a stationary truck in the Ecotech 1 area on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday night. The incident took place around 8pm near Gautam Buddha University, the police said, adding that the victims were coming from Agra to Noida.

The victims, identified as Satyendra Kumar, 40, his wife Shalini, 35 and their son Surya, have been admitted in a private hospital for treatment, the police said.

Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Ecotech III police station, said that the victims were travelling in Kia Seltos SUV. “The family was travelling from Agra to Noida. When they reached near Gharbhra underpass around five kilometres from Zero Point, their car collided with a stationary truck,” SHO said.

The police said that the car’s airbag opened after the accident and the three occupants were saved. However, they were injured and the vehicle was damaged in the accident, they said.

Some passersby rescued the three occupants of the car from the damaged vehicle and alerted the police. A team from Ecotech 1 police station soon reached the spot and admitted them to a private hospital in Greater Noida for medical treatment.

It appears that the car driver could not spot the truck due to poor visibility on the expressway, the police said, adding that the victims have not filed any complaint in this regard. The truck driver managed to escape with the vehicle after the accident.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident in Noida, a 45-year-old man died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road in Chotpur colony in Sector 63 on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Gurendra Prakash, a resident of Chotpur. Praksh was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the police said.

Jitendra Deekhit, SHO, Phase III police station, said that a case has been registered against unknown person under Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of IPC. “We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter,” he said.