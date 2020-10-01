Three persons booked for kidnapping woman call centre staffer from Noida

A 19-year-old woman was kidnapped allegedly by three suspects from Sadarpur village in Noida’s Sector 39 area four days ago, on September 28. The family alleged that despite filing a police complaint the very next day, the police are still clueless about her whereabouts.

The woman, Shradha Verma works in a call centre in Noida’s Sector 16 and lives with her four siblings and mother at a rented accommodation in the village. The woman’s mother Kanta Devi said on September 28, Verma had left for office in the morning but she did not return home that evening. “When she did not return, we started searching for her but in vain. Her mobile phone was also coming as switched off,” she said.

Devi said she filed a complaint to the Sector 39 police station against three suspects – Kapil, Mohit and Awneesh. “We suspect Kapil kidnapped my daughter along with his two accomplices. Kapil used to stalk my daughter on her way to office. He used to visit his uncle’s house, which is in our neighbourhood, and that is how came to know Shradha,” she said.

The woman said two weeks ago, Kapil had called the Shradha’s younger brother to a local park and threatened to abduct Shradha if the family did not accept his marriage proposal. “Once my daughter went missing, we tried Kapil’s mobile phone number but that was also switched off. We suspect his role in her disappearance. We are concerned about Shradha’s safety,” she said.

Azad Singh Tomar, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said primary investigation revealed that Shradha and Kapil knew each other. “We have registered a case against the three named suspects under Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tomar said police teams are conducting searches in Noida and Greater Noida to arrest the suspects and rescue the woman.