Three persons killed in two accidents in Greater Noida

Noida: Three persons died in two separate accidents in Greater Noida on Saturday night. In the first incident, two persons died after their Maruti Suzuki Alto car allegedly...

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: Three persons died in two separate accidents in Greater Noida on Saturday night. In the first incident, two persons died after their Maruti Suzuki Alto car allegedly collided with a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway near ATS Society, at a spot located under the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station, on Sunday at 1am. The victims were identified as Yogesh Sharma, 32, and his friend Kanhaiya Pathak, 22, who were travelling from Mathura to Noida.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, station house officer, Rabupura, said that a truck driver had parked his vehicle on the road side as its tyre had got punctured. “The car occupants could not spot the truck and met with the accident. The victims were critically injured and trapped inside the damaged car. Some passerby informed the police and a team reached the spot. They were rushed to Yathartha Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” he said.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem and medical reports are awaited. Police said the victims’ families have not filed any complaint in this regard. The truck driver managed to escape, the police added.

In the second incident, a 28-year-old man died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road between Pari Chowk and Zero Point, on Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Dharam Sharma, from Bulandshahr district. He lived in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida.

The Noida police, in a press note, said that a team from the 112 emergency services, and a team from the Knowledge Park police station, reached the spot upon receiving a call from a passerby, but the victim had died. Police are scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the vehicle used in the accident. The victim’s family members have been informed about the accident, said the press note.

