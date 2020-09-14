Three-year-old murdered in Noida, parents detained

The Noida police on Sunday detained the parents of a three-year-old girl child who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Barola village.

According to the police officers, the incident came to the fore around 9.30 am on Sunday when the girl’s maternal uncle informed the police about the murder following which the girl’s body was sent for an autopsy.

“A team from the Sector 49 police station was rushed to the spot where the girl’s body was found. Her mother had a head injury and when questioned about the whereabouts of her husband she claimed that the latter had murdered the child and assaulted her before fleeing,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), zone 1.

The ADCP said the 28-year-old woman was sent for treatment to the district hospital. The girl’s eight-year-old brother was also present at the spot, but was asleep at the time of the incident, the police said. However, after he was woken up by his mother, he had called up their uncle telling him about his sister’s death.

Initially, the police said, that when police officers had tried to reach the girl’s father, his phone was switched off and they suspected him to be on the run. However, on Sunday afternoon, the father, who worked as an electrician, turned up at the Sector 49 police station. He claimed that he had been out of town in Mathura since Saturday for a religious ceremony and had nothing to do with his daughter’s death, the police said. “We are verifying his claims. He has also alleged that his wife killed their daughter” said ADCP Singh.

The police said they also questioned the couple’s neighbours who told them that domestic flights were common between the two. The family is from Bulandshahr and live in a rented house in Noida.

The police said they suspect that the mother could be behind her daughter’s murder.

They further said that when they questioned the mother again, they found many inconsistencies in her statement. Her head injury also seems to be self-inflicted, the police said. A police officer, who did not wish to be identified, said it appears that the girl died on Saturday night, but the mother’s injury seems fresh. He added that the autopsy will confirm the time of death.

“We are questioning both the husband and wife, though it increasingly seems that the mother is responsible for the murder. Due action will be taken soon in the matter. We are waiting for the family to file a formal complaint, but in case they don’t file one, we will take suo motu cognisance of the matter,” the ADCP said.