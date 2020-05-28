Sections
Home / Noida / Traders meet the DM, weekly holiday for shops may be changed to Tuesday

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:56 IST

By Sanjeev K Jha,

Taking cognizance of traders’ complaints about diminished sales, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is planning to change the holiday for markets from Sunday to Tuesday.

After meeting a delegation of representatives of different market associations on Thursday, district magistrate Suhas LY said traders have demanded a change in the holiday from Sunday to Tuesday. “Their points appeared reasonable to me. I’ll communicate their pleas to the state government and if it is approved, then the mandatory closing and sanitization day for all markets will be Tuesday and not Sunday,” he said.

When asked about shifting the curfew timings of 7pm to 7am to a different time slot, Suhas said the curfew timings can’t be shifted in any case as it has been set nationwide, on the orders of the Union home ministry. “Since the maximum permissible limit of people in a market must not be over 50% the normal footfall, we have no option but to allow shops to alternately open through the week,” he said.

Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Sector 18 market association, said if the weekly holiday is shifted, it will act as a boon for traders. “It will definitely help traders increase their sales,” he said.



The DM also said the ‘illegitimate’ restrictions imposed by several residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) have come to his notice and he has called a meeting of different RWAs and AOAs on Thursday evening. “The RWAs and AOAs can only act as regulatory agencies, not as enforcement authorities. We will certainly take strict action against RWAs and AOAs that are found interpreting the government orders as per their whims and fancies,” he said.

About the restricted movement between Delhi and Noida, Suhas said the interstate border regulation has caused some degree of inconvenience. “But, these decisions are being taken after looking at the epidemiological (medical) data, prevailing situation in the neighbouring places and contact tracing of previous Covid-19 patients. These parameters are being monitored continuously and appropriate decisions will be taken at the state and district level after taking both health and livelihood issues into consideration,” Suhas said.

