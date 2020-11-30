Traffic month comes to an end in Noida, over 53,000 vehicles fined

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have fined 53,607 vehicles for various traffic violations in November, observed as the traffic month in the state. The police have also collected ₹23.74 lakh in fines, officials said.

According to officials of the traffic police department, the figures are highest in the state in terms of the number of vehicles challaned.

“The violations have been more in the rural belt of Greater Noida as compared to the city areas. The figures are also significantly higher than the other months because of the increased focus on road safety,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The officials said that the aim of the traffic month is to create awareness among public to follow traffic regulations for their own safety. “The challans cover everything from not wearing a helmet or seat belt to speeding or wrong side driving, signal violations, etc. But we had special focus on polluting vehicles this year in light of the poor air quality,” said the DCP.

During the month, the department also disposed of 555 online and offline challan-related complaints. Multiple awareness drives, including those for the environment, Covid and traffic rules through street plays, eye check-ups and other means, were conducted. For the winter months, 380 vehicles were fitted with reflectors, the officials said.

The police also said that 250 new recruits for the traffic department were provided training for traffic management.

“The month is like a review for the entire area. There was a daily audit of all problem areas and issues in the district. We are now working on ensuring that black spots in the district reduce significantly,” said Saha.

In Ghaziabad, there were 30,280 e-challans while Rs 44.88 lakh was collected in fines. According to a statement from the district police, an awareness vehicle was also used which covered several areas in the city and distributed pamphlets and posters among the public. Most of these fines were for two wheelers not using helmets (11,842) and wrong side driving (4,052), the statement said.