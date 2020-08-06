Traffic violations increase as businesses reopen

The Noida traffic police department has recorded a significant jump in traffic violations in July as the city went into Unlock mode. Over 60,000 fines were issued for various traffic violations in the month alone, the highest in any month so far.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Traffic police, said that the traffic department this year issued 55,424 fines in January and 27,245 in February. “Then the lockdown was announced (From March 25) and restrictions on vehicular movement came in place. In March, a total of 19,823 fines were issued and the numbers decreased to 11,541 in April. However, from May, the violations started increasing as the city went into Unlock 1.0. In May and June, 19,402 and 56,434 challans were issued, respectively,” he said.

The traffic department recorded the maximum challans – 60,180 – in July, and collected Rs 1.70 crore as fines in the month. Most of these challans are for riding two-wheelers without helmets and driving a car without seatbelts.

Of the fines issued in June, the maximum were for riding bike without helmet (20,128), wrong side driving (9,117), driving without seatbelt (6,850), triple riding (985), using mobile phone while driving (455), red light jump (748), black film (631), faulty number plates (1604), speeding (1896), etc.

DCP Traffic said that people should always follow traffic rules. “Noida roads are relatively smooth these days and there is no traffic jam. We feel that traffic will increase in the coming days. People should follow traffic rules for their safety,” he said. In 2019, the Noida traffic police had issued 6,99,708 fine and collected ₹14.76 crore fine throughout the year.

The number of vehicles is increasing on the city roads as people have resumed travelling for work or leisure. Noida Entrepreneurship Association (NEA) has over 1,800 members who run factories and industry in the district and 90% of them have resumed services with limited manpower, said NEA vice president Sudhir Shrivastava. “This shows that life is returning to normal. We feel that in the coming days, more vehicles will be on the roads. At present, factories have limited staff. Some workers/employees have not joined work, and some of them have gone to their hometowns,” he said.