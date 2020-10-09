Two arrested for rape of 12-year-old girl in Greater Noida

Two men were arrested on Friday for alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Rabupura’s Falenda village.

The suspects were identified as Arjun, 20, and Rakesh, 21, who live in the victim’s neighbourhood, the police said, adding that the incident took place around 9pm on October 7.

“The two suspects riding a motorcycle reached the shelter where the victim had gone to bring fodder for cattle. The duo took the girl on the motorcycle to an isolated location. Arjun allegedly raped the girl while his accomplice stood guard. They dropped her to her village and fled,” said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

The girl reached home and narrated the ordeal to her family. Her family members alleged that the suspects tried to put pressure on them to reach a compromise and had also threatened the victim against reporting the matter to police.

On Thursday, the victim’s family filed a complaint at the local police station.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that a case was registered against the two suspects under Section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“The victim was sent for a medical examination. The two suspects had fled the spot after committing crime. They were later arrested from the same village. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Shukla said.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Dadri. According to the police, the victim’s family informed them on Thursday, following which the police registered a case and arrested the three suspects.