Two burglars arrested, cops recover nine laptops, ₹23,000 cash

The police on Friday arrested two suspects and recovered nine stolen laptops and ₹23,000 from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Sarfaraz, 26, a resident of Bijnor, and Vishwajeet, 25, a resident of Sector 8 in Noida. The two suspects were also involved in a robbery at a company in Sector 8 last month.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the two suspects were arrested on Friday at around 3am in Sector 8. “The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle. The police signalled them to stop but they tried to escape. The police chased them and forced them to stop. The suspects failed to provide the registration certificate of the vehicle,” he said. The police team found that the motorcycle was stolen and the suspects had doctored the registration number plate.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were burglars and they were looking for opportunity to commit a crime. “The police team found ₹23,000 in cash and a knife from their possession. Based on information revealed, the police later conducted a search and recovered nine stolen laptops from their hideouts,” Singh said.

Singh said that on September 21, Sarfaraz and five other suspects conducted a robbery in a factory in Noida Sector 8. “During the robbery, the suspects had held a security guard at gunpoint and decamped with valuables,” he said.

On September 25, the police arrested four of the suspects — Ravi and Vishnu Thakur, residents of JJ Colony in Sector 8; Jai Prakash, a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, and Vijay Kumar, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi — in connection with the case.

The Noida Police had announced ₹10,000 as reward on Sarfaraz, who has been absconding since the incident. “Sarfaraz is wanted in 17 criminal cases while Vishwajeet has five cases against him. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.