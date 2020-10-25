Sections
Two fire incidents in Noida, no casualty

Noida: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city over the past 24 hours. However, no casualties were reported in either of the incidents, fire officials said.On Sunday...

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city over the past 24 hours. However, no casualties were reported in either of the incidents, fire officials said.

On Sunday morning, a call was made to the fire department around 5.15am about a massive fire at a printing ink manufacturing firm in A block of Sector 63.

“The ink contained a solvent which is highly flammable. The drums in which the ink was kept were bursting due to the pressure which made the fire worse. The three buildings surrounding the firm were also at very high risk of getting burnt. It took 12 fire tenders nearly two hours to bring the fire under control and keep the damage to a minimum,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer (CFO).

He said that the manufacturing unit was not operational at that hour and there wasn’t many staff members present at the scene. “Nobody was hurt. There were two vehicles on the premises that were also brought out safely. The origin of the fire is yet to be known,” said the CFO.



In a separate incident that took place on Saturday night, several shanties in a Bhangel slum were gutted.

“Being a congested area, the fire spread quickly. However, it was contained within two hours with the help of four tenders. There were no casualties in this incident as well. All the residents were pulled out without any harm,” said Singh.

Though the official cause of the fire is unclear, locals alleged that it started from an earthen lamp that was kept in one of the shanties. “There was a diya (earthen lamp) kept for the puja in one of the huts. The fire started from that hut. Many huts were burnt down,” said Haresh Kumar, a resident of the area.

