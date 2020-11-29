Sections
Home / Noida / Two fires in Noida, no injuries

Two fires in Noida, no injuries

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: Two warehouse fires were reported from sectors 93 and 63 on Sunday but no deaths were reported from either incident.

The first incident was reported at around 4.15 pm from a wood warehouse in Gejha village in sector 93.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment. A passerby saw the flames coming out of the building and reported the incident. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot but it controlled with help from only one within half hour,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

He said that there was no staff present at the site because of the weekend which reduced the chances of anyone getting injured. Officials said that goods kept inside which were worth lakhs were however, destroyed in the fire.



Another incident was reported around 5 am from H block in sector 63.

“This was also reported by a passerby who saw flames on the terrace of the building. It is a spare parts manufacturing factory,” said the fire chief.

Fire officials said that a staff member lives on the terrace and that is where the fire originated from. However, he wasn’t there at the time and there were no other casualties in the incident.

Singh said that the cause of this fire is still being looked into.

“It was controlled in about 45 minutes and although several teams reached there, only one fire tender was enough. The fire did not spread to any other floor or damage any neighbouring structures,” said Singh.

