Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Two injured in accident on Noida Expressway

Two injured in accident on Noida Expressway

A 40-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were injured in a hit-and-run case on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 143 on Saturday night. Victims Mahesh Kumar and...

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 40-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were injured in a hit-and-run case on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 143 on Saturday night.

Victims Mahesh Kumar and his son Shonty were walking towards Pari Chowk when the accident happened. Police said they were able to recover the car’s number plate from the spot.

While boy suffered fractures to his right leg and hand, the man suffered only minor injuries. Both were out of danger, said police They were returning to their home in Chhapraula village in Greater Noida from sector 17 at around 9pm when the incident happened.

Kumar said they were hoping to catch a bus or an autorickshaw back home. “A speeding car tried to overtake another vehicle when it hit my son. It then went on to hit the side barricade of the Expressway. The car’s registration number plate fell, but the driver fled,” he said.

Kumar informed police and a team from Surajpur police station reached the spot and admitted the duo to a private hospital.

Lokesh Chahal, police post in-charge, Sector 143, said, “We have registered an FIR under Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against unknown driver,” he said. “We are scanning the CCTV footage and also using the registration number plate details to trace the suspect. We will soon arrest the person.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
Sep 21, 2020 00:12 IST
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 23:08 IST

latest news

No helmet, no entry: Noida residents spread road safety awareness
Sep 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Coastal road work in Mumbai: No nod to move corals for now
Sep 21, 2020 00:25 IST
Four development projects to be ready by month-end in Noida
Sep 21, 2020 00:25 IST
Two injured in accident on Noida Expressway
Sep 21, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.