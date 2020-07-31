Two killed after portion of roof collapses in Noida

Two persons were killed while three others were severely injured after a portion of a roof in a building collapsed, in Noida’s sector-11, on Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 7pm in F block at a three-storeyed building. The men were working on the ground floor when the incident happened.

“According to the owner of the building, solar electric panels were being manufactured there. There was some renovation happening too. A portion of the ceiling on the ground floor collapsed and trapped the four victims,” said deputy commissioner of police [DCP] (zone 1) Sankalp Sharma.

Police, fire brigade and other rescue teams rushed to the spot.

“UP rescue and local police teams rescued the four from the rubble and they were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Two of them were conscious, while the two others were unconscious,” said Sharma. Police identified the victims by their first names as contractor Jaynendra (40) from Kanpur, and plumbers Gopi (22) from Kanpur, Rahul from Baghpat and Sagar from Loni. The identity of the fifth person is unknown.

Jaynendra and Gopi died during treatment, said joint commissioner of police Sriparna Gongoulee, while the other two were still undergoing treatment. “According to the owner, only these four were in the building at the time of the incident,” she said. Police said that they will verify if anyone else was also trapped in the rubble.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Noida police commissioner to provide immediate relief and medical treatment to the injured.

At the time of filing this report, police said they had not received any complaint in the matter. “If the building is illegal, then a case will be registered,” an official said.

The commissioner of police, Alok Singh, said that the cause of the collapse is being looked into by the Noida Authority.