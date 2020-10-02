Sections
Two men arrested in Dadri for smuggling liquor

The police on Thursday arrested two suspected liquor smugglers after an “encounter” in Dadri.The suspects were identified as Hardeep Kumar, a resident of Fatehgarh...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The police on Thursday arrested two suspected liquor smugglers after an “encounter” in Dadri.

The suspects were identified as Hardeep Kumar, a resident of Fatehgarh in Punjab, and Hakim Yadav, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The police said they recovered 350 cartons of illegal liquor which the suspects were transporting to West Bengal from Ambala in Haryana in a truck.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the two suspects were arrested after an “encounter” on Thursday night. “The police team received a tip about the movement of liquor smugglers in Dadri. A team was deployed near Dadri bypass road to intercept the suspects. Two suspects arrived at the spot in a truck loaded with illegal liquor. The police signaled them to stop for checking, but the two tried to escape after opening fire at the police team,” he said.

The police said they chased the suspects and forced them to stop. The suspects then abandoned the trunk and tried to run away. Singh said that the police team opened fire in which the two suspects were injured in their legs and were then apprehended.



“The police team checked the truck and found 350 cartons of illegal liquor. The suspects were transporting the illegal liquor from Ambala to West Bengal to sell them at inflated rates. The police asked them to show documents, but they failed to do so,” he said. The liquor seized is estimated to be worth ₹25 lakh.

The police have seized the truck, illegal liquor, and a country-made gun from their possession. “The suspects have been sent to the district hospital for medical treatment. They will be produced in court and sent to jail once they are discharged from hospital,” Singh said.

The police suspect some more people are involved in the liquor smuggling racket and a search is on to arrest more suspects.

