Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Two men arrested in Noida for rape of two minors in separate cases

Two men arrested in Noida for rape of two minors in separate cases

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Noida’S Sector 39 on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Nadeem, a resident of Sadarpur...

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Noida’S Sector 39 on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Nadeem, a resident of Sadarpur village.

According to Sector 39 station house officer Azad Singh Tomar, the suspect is from Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. He lives in a rented accommodation in a village under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction. The suspect works as a barber.

“The victim, 15, and the suspect live in the neighbourhood and know each other. On Thursday, the suspect called the victim to his rented accommodation and raped her,” Tomar said. The victim returned home and informed her family, who then filed a police complaint, he added.

Tomar said a case under Section 376 (rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under Section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 was registered against the suspect.



“A police team conducted a search at his rented accommodation and found him absconding. The police, on Saturday, received information about him being present in Sector 37. A team reached the spot and arrested the suspect,” he said. Nadeem was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Jewar police also arrested a person accused of allegedly raping of a minor girl in 2018. The suspect, Mohammad Furqaan, 30, is a resident of Jahangirpur in Jewar. Umesh Bahadur, SHO of Jewar police station said Furqaan was wanted in four criminal cases in Jewar. “He had been absconding for the past two years. A police team arrested him on Saturday from Jewar Kasba,” he said.

Police also seized a countrymade gun and two cartridges. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
Sep 19, 2020 21:54 IST
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71, MI sense a chance
Sep 19, 2020 23:02 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Sep 19, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Gareth Bale back at Tottenham, Reguilón also joins from Real Madrid
Sep 19, 2020 22:59 IST
Noida: Two phone snatchers held after encounter in Sector 62
Sep 19, 2020 22:58 IST
UP to have e-reports of Covid-19 tests that patients can download
Sep 19, 2020 22:56 IST
EPCA chief directs Ghaziabad to control dust, burning of waste, ensure better traffic management
Sep 19, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.