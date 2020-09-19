Two men arrested in Noida for rape of two minors in separate cases

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Noida’S Sector 39 on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Nadeem, a resident of Sadarpur village.

According to Sector 39 station house officer Azad Singh Tomar, the suspect is from Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. He lives in a rented accommodation in a village under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction. The suspect works as a barber.

“The victim, 15, and the suspect live in the neighbourhood and know each other. On Thursday, the suspect called the victim to his rented accommodation and raped her,” Tomar said. The victim returned home and informed her family, who then filed a police complaint, he added.

Tomar said a case under Section 376 (rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under Section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 was registered against the suspect.

“A police team conducted a search at his rented accommodation and found him absconding. The police, on Saturday, received information about him being present in Sector 37. A team reached the spot and arrested the suspect,” he said. Nadeem was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Jewar police also arrested a person accused of allegedly raping of a minor girl in 2018. The suspect, Mohammad Furqaan, 30, is a resident of Jahangirpur in Jewar. Umesh Bahadur, SHO of Jewar police station said Furqaan was wanted in four criminal cases in Jewar. “He had been absconding for the past two years. A police team arrested him on Saturday from Jewar Kasba,” he said.

Police also seized a countrymade gun and two cartridges. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.